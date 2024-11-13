Duterte urges ICC to hurry probe

FORMER President Rodrigo Duterte urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to "hurry up" with its investigation into the alleged violations committed during his administration's drug war.

"I am asking the ICC to hurry up, and if possible, come here and start the investigation tomorrow," Duterte said.

The former president made the statement on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, during his appearance at the House quad committee investigation into the possible links between the proliferation of illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) operations, illegal drug trade, anomalous land acquisitions, and extrajudicial killings (EJKs) during the former administration.

“This issue has been hanging for so many years. Baka mamatay na ako hindi na nila ako maimbestigahan. I am asking the ICC, punta na sila dito bukas. Umpisahan na nila ang investigation. If I am guilty, I will go to prison and rot there the whole time,” Duterte said.

(This issue has been lingering for so many years. I might die before they even get a chance to investigate me. I am asking the ICC to come here tomorrow. Let them start the investigation. If I am guilty, I will go to prison and rot there for the rest of my life.)

In 2021, the ICC launched an investigation into the alleged crime against humanity of murder in the country, related to Duterte's controversial drug war from November 1, 2011 to March 16, 2019, the period during which he ordered the Philippines' withdrawal from the Rome Statute that established the ICC.

Duterte was the mayor of Davao City from 2011 until he was elected President of the Philippines in 2016.

Over 6,000 alleged drug personalities were killed in the six-year term of Duterte as the country’s chief executive. The families of the alleged victims participated in the ICC investigation.

Duterte was identified as the principal respondent in the case, along with former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief and now Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa.

He earlier said that he does not recognize the ICC.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. earlier reiterated that he does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC over the Philippines, as he stood firm that it is considered a threat to the country’s sovereignty.

'Full responsibility'

Duterte reiterated that he is taking full responsibility for the killings committed by police during the drug war.

“Since I was President, there has been a serious problem with drugs. I have to issue or make policy statements about drugs and all that happened. ‘Yung nangyari, pursuant to my order to stop the drug problem. Akin 'yon. Akin na akin 'yon. Ako ang nagbigay ng order (whether) ginawa nila legal or ilegal, akin yon. I take full responsibility for it,” Duterte said.

(What happened was pursuant to my order to stop the drug problem. That’s mine. It’s all mine. I gave the order, whether they did it legally or illegally, it’s mine. I take full responsibility for it.)

“I will go to prison for that. I take it as a matter of principle to protect my country,” he added.

In his interpellation, Deputy House Speaker Laguna Representative Dan Fernandez informed Duterte of the recently released information from the Philippine National Police (PNP) that from July 2016 to June 2022, a total of 1,286 police officers were affected in line of duty under the drug war.

Of the figure, 312 lost their lives, 974 were injured, and 214 officers faced 352 criminal cases.

PNP data showed that 191 officers were dismissed over a six-year period, and a total of 221 officers are facing dismissal for various reasons, with over 20 currently in detention.

In response, Duterte committed to raising funds to support the police in their legal battles.

He added he would provide P1 million to help cover the police's legal expenses. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)