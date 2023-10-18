Duterte urges public to set aside politics

VICE President Sara Duterte Carpio urged the public on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, to set aside politics and focus on the larger problems affecting the country, especially the ongoing conflict in Israel due to attacks launched by the Hamas group and the situation in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

In a statement, Duterte said she understands the public's sentiments, particularly regarding the requests for confidential funds by the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education, where she serves as secretary.

“Naintindihan ko ang inyong pagkadismaya at galit hinggil sa mga isyu tulad ng pakikialam sa budget at usapin ng confidential fund (I understand your frustration and anger regarding issues like interference in the budget and matters concerning the confidential fund.),” she said.

“Ang mga hamon sa pamumulitika ay maliit lamang kompara sa mas matinding pagsubok sa ating ekonomiya bilang epekto ng posibleng paglaki ng tunggalian ng Israel at Hamas at tumatagal na digmaan sa pagitan ng Ukraine at Russia,” she added.

(The political challenges are small compared to the more significant economic challenges we face as a result of the possible escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas and the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.")

Instead of dwelling with these concerns, Duterte urged the public to focus on preparing for “drought,” especially with the increase in the prices of commodities.

“Hinihikayat ko ang bawat isa sa inyo na tutukan ang paghahanda sa darating na panahon ng taghirap lalo na sa patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng pagkain at iba pang bilihin. May oras para sa lahat at hindi ito ang panahon ng paninira at pamumulitika lalo na malayo pa ang susunod na eleksyon,” she said.

(I encourage each and every one of you to focus on preparing for the coming tough times, especially with the ongoing rise in food and commodity prices. There is a time for everything, and now is not the time for slander and politics, especially since the next election is still far away.)

“Higit na mahalaga ang ating pagkakaisa, pagtutulungan, at pagiging handa para tiyaking ang ating mga pamilya ay ligtas at matatag sa darating na mga buwan. Magtulungan tayo para sa kapakanan ng ating bansa,” she added.

(What's more important is our unity, cooperation, and readiness to ensure that our families are safe and resilient in the coming months. Let's work together for the sake of our nation.)

Duterte expressed gratitude to those who are relentlessly supporting her despite the criticisms.

Earlier, the House of Representatives stripped the confidential funds of the OVP and the Department of Education (DepEd), amounting to P500 million and P150 million, respectively. Instead, they reallocated these funds to other government agencies responsible for securing the West Philippine Sea (WPS), particularly in light of China's ongoing harassment in the region.

In one of her engagements, Duterte said those opposing confidential funds are also going against peace.

Duterte was defended by his father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who called the House of Representatives a “rotten institution.”

The older Duterte said that rather than casting the OVP and DepEd in a bad light, the Commission on Audit should look into the public expenditures of House Speaker Martin Romualdez, which “fattens the bellies” of House members.

He also threatened to kill Deputy Minority Leader France Castro, who is a staunch critic of his daughter.

In a statement in response to Duterte’s tirades, Deputy Majority Leader Franz Pumaren said they will not be intimidated by Duterte’s remarks.

“Threats and intimidation will not get their desired effect on members of the chamber if the goal is to reconsider its decision to realign some P1.23 billion in confidential funds in the 2024 national budget. As the good former president should know, we, as lawmakers, duly elected by our respective constituents to represent their interests, do not respond well to threats and intimidation,” Pumaren said.

“If his allegations have basis, then he should go to the proper channels and file charges. But to insinuate bodily harm or even the murder of a member of the House of Representatives, this has gone too far,” he added.

He added that the decision of the House to remove the allocation of confidential funds to her daughter’s offices was nothing personal.

“We urge the former president to be cautious and reasonable in his criticisms. There are more peaceful and effective ways to send his message,” said Pumaren. <b>(SunStar Philippines)</b>