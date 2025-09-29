Duterte welfare check part of ‘routine’ for Filipinos in distress

MANILA – Malacañang on Monday clarified that the welfare check conducted on former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently detained at the International Criminal Court (ICC) facility, is part of the Philippine government’s routine protocol for Filipinos “in distress.”

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the visit by Philippine officials was consistent with the long-standing procedures carried out by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and other government agencies, when a Filipino abroad requires assistance, particularly in matters concerning health and well-being.

“Malamang dahil nakausap naman po nila ang Pangulo, ang dating Pangulo, sa ating pagkakaalam. At ang sabi po rin naman ng DFA ay iyan na po ay routine kapag po ang isang Pilipino in distress at kinakailangan ng tulong especially kapag patungkol po sa kaniyang (It’s likely that they were able to speak with the President, the former President, to our knowledge. And the DFA, said that is a routine procedure whenever a Filipino is in distress and in need of assistance — especially when it concerns their) health condition,” Castro said.

“Talaga pong pinupuntahan ng MWO (Migrant Workers Office) or ng ating mga consular officials para po malaman kung ano ang kinahihinatnan or kalagayan ng ating mga kababayan (Our MWO or consular officials make these visits to check on the status and well-being of our fellow Filipinos).”

Castro said the Philippine government will not issue any further updates regarding Duterte’s health, stressing that it is considered a “private matter that should not be made public.”

She also cited the recent assurance from Duterte’s former wife, Elizabeth Zimmerman, that he is “very well and very alive.”

“So, iyon lang po ang nakita po natin (that’s the only information we have received so far),” Castro said.

The DFA on Sept. 24 said the welfare check on Duterte is “no different from what the DFA does for other Filipino citizens who are in detention abroad.”

The ICC Prosecutor has formally charged Duterte with crimes against humanity over the deaths of 78 individuals during the anti-illegal drugs campaign he initiated when he was Davao City mayor and during his presidency. (PNA)