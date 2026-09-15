Duterte’s net worth at P98M in 2025

THE declared net worth of Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, Atty. Manases Carpio, has increased to over P98 million in 2025 from only P7.250 million in 2007.

Based on the statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALNs) of Duterte, which were submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman, their net worth totaled P98,656,131.20 in 2025.

The documents were presented by the House prosecution panel in the impeachment trial of Duterte Tuesday, September 15, 2026, when Office of the Ombudsman Records Division officer-in-charge Atty. Karen Batu took the witness stand.

Here is the net worth of Duterte from 2007 to 2012, when she served as the vice mayor and mayor of Davao City, and from 2016 to 2024, when she was elected as mayor of the said city and later the second-highest government official in the country.

2007 - P7,250,497.00

2008 - P18,493,616.65

2009 - P18,281,264.65

2010 - P16,242,886.65

2011 - P14,271,148.45

2012 - P22,116,101.93

2016 - P34,895,997.00

2017 - P44,828,759.00

2018 - P49,699,728.00

2019 - P55,613,051.00

2020 - P56,583,735.00

2021 - P65,308,841.00

2022 - P71,658,841.00

2023 - P77,508,841.00

2024 - P88,512,370.22

2025 - P98.656 million

From 2019 to 2025, the couple also did not declare any cash on hand or in bank in Duterte’s SALN.

Michael Poa, spokesperson for the Vice President’s defense team, earlier explained that Duterte had no cash on hand declared in her official SALNs since 2019 because it was aggregated under the “others” line item.

Duterte also did not declare shares of stock in businesses she owns or has an interest in for 2007, 2009 to 2012, and 2016 to 2025.

The spouses’ SALNs also indicate their business interests in the following companies:

Davao Emerging Taipan Corporation

Davao Bounty Times Food Corp.

City Hall King Chow Foods Corp.

Sgt. Fortune Horse Corp.

Cykt Inc.

Zelta Matiem Salon

Davao New Royal Taipan Corporation

Davao Bounty Times Food Corp.

Metro City Chow Foods Corp.

Timesquare Bee Foods Corp.

3kids Trucking Services Inc.

Zelta Matiem Salon

Tapang At Malasakit Alliance For The Philippines Inc.

Carpio Duterte Lawyers

Cale 88 Foods Corp.

888 Bistro

Madayaw Fisheries

Mati City Ice Plant And Cold Storage

Amianan Shores Inc.

Geometry Security And Investigation Agency Inc.

Gencorp Industrice Inc.

Cabletow 88 Shipping and Marine Services Inc.

Private prosecutor James Alih said that under Section 8 of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, public officials should declare their shares of stock as personal property in the SALN.

Batu, however, said the SALN form does not have a portion where public officials could list their acquisition costs for their business interests, although such information should be declared as personal properties.

During the opening of the 25th day of the trial of Duterte, the defense opposed the presentation of Duterte’s SALNs prior to 2022, or before she served as the Vice President of the country.

Presiding officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero, however, said that looking into Duterte’s SALNs prior to her term as the second-highest official is necessary “to establish the baseline, not for the prosecution but equally for the respondent, in order to find out what is the base figure for the computation of the SALN during her term.”

“The chair also clarified when it ruled in favor of granting the subpoena that we are not adding to the charges against the Vice President for supposed acts committed during her term as Vice President. The only ones she’s being charged with before the impeachment court would be those committed during her term as Vice President from 2022 up to the present,” Escudero said.

“And whatever it is that may be shown is only for purposes of establishing a baseline and not adding to the charges already made in the Articles of Impeachment that are outside her term. We will register your continuing objection, Atty. Justin, with respect to offers No. 3, 4, and 9,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)