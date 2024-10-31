Duterte’s revelations ‘not yet conclusive’

Duterte said he did what he had to do to protect the Filipino people and the country and that he is taking full responsibility for the drug-related killings, which stood at more than 6,000 from 2016 to 2022.

He also admitted to maintaining a “death squad” composed of seven gangsters whose main task is to kill other criminals when he was mayor of Davao City.

Despite all the allegations that he ordered the killing of drug suspects, not a single complaint was filed against the former chief executive related to the drug war.

However, he is a subject of investigation by the International Criminal Court on the alleged crime against humanity of murder in the country under his watch.

In a separate interview, former chief PNP now Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa admitted that Duterte’s statements are incriminating.

Senator Risa Hontiveros expressed confidence that the Senate inquiry will open the door for justice to the victims of the drug war. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)