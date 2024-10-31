Duterte’s revelations ‘not yet conclusive’

THE statements and remarks made by former President Rodrigo Duterte in the recent Senate inquiry into the alleged extrajudicial killings (EJKs) carried out by the police during the drug war remains inconclusive.
This was the statement of Senator Aquilino Pimentel III, who serves as the chairperson of the Senate Blue Ribbon committee, stressing Wednesday, October 30, 2024, that in such investigations, the panel must not rely only on the sole resource person.
In the case of Duterte, Pimentel said he is considering his statements as “potential evidence.”
“Napansin ko ‘yung sinabi ni President Duterte diretso, liliko sa kaliwa, liliko sa kanan, kakambiyo, iikot, u-turn, so tao na ang huhusga basta recorded na yun, part na ng evidence yun,” said Pimentel.
“Ayoko muna pangunahan kasi ako ang magsusulat ng committee report so dadaanan ko lang and also to be fair, masyado pa naman maaga na sa isang hearing lang nakabuo na ako ng conclusion. Hindi pa dapat. Kung patas ka na imbestigador o chairman, huwag ka kaagad ng conclusion sa isang hearing lamang,” he added.
During the Senate inquiry on Monday, October 28, Duterte maintained that drug-related killings during his six-year term were not state sponsored, but he later admitted that he ordered the police to encourage drug suspects to fight back so they would have reasons to kill them.
Duterte said he did what he had to do to protect the Filipino people and the country and that he is taking full responsibility for the drug-related killings, which stood at more than 6,000 from 2016 to 2022.
He also admitted to maintaining a “death squad” composed of seven gangsters whose main task is to kill other criminals when he was mayor of Davao City.
Despite all the allegations that he ordered the killing of drug suspects, not a single complaint was filed against the former chief executive related to the drug war.
However, he is a subject of investigation by the International Criminal Court on the alleged crime against humanity of murder in the country under his watch.
In a separate interview, former chief PNP now Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa admitted that Duterte’s statements are incriminating.
Senator Risa Hontiveros expressed confidence that the Senate inquiry will open the door for justice to the victims of the drug war. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)