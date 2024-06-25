Dutertes to run for senator in 2025

FORMER President Rodrigo Duterte and his sons Paolo and Sebastian will all be vying for a senatorial position in the 2025 midterm elections, said Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Paolo Duterte is currently the Davao First District representative, while Sebastian is the Davao City mayor.

“Lahat sila raring na tumakbo eh. Si PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) senator, ‘yung kuya ko si Paolo Duterte, ‘yung congressman ngayon, senator. Si Sebastian Duterte,” said the Vice President in an interview with reporters in Cagayan de Oro.

(They are all raring to run for senator. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, Paolo Duterte, the congressman, and Sebastian Duterte.)

“Tatlo ang Duterte next year… yes, confirmed ‘yan (There will be three Dutertes for senator next year, that’s confirmed),” she added.

She said Sebastian, his youngest brother, will also run for president in 2028 national and local elections.

The Vice President said her mother wanted her to go back to Davao City and replace Sebastian.

Last week, Duterte rendered his “irrevocable” resignation as the secretary of the Department of Education and as the vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)