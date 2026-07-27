Dy pushes tougher measures vs online disinformation

HOUSE Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III on Monday, July 27, 2026, called for stronger protections in the digital space, warning that online threats now extend beyond children and increasingly affect Filipino adults through the widespread circulation of false information.

Speaking at the opening of the second regular session of the 20th Congress ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona), Dy said the House of Representatives remains committed to advancing measures that will make the internet a safer environment while addressing the growing problem of disinformation.

The Speaker said lawmakers have already acted on legislation aimed at protecting young Filipinos from harmful online content, noting the increasing exposure of children to violent, obscene and other inappropriate materials that could negatively affect their development.

“The 20th Congress has also tackled and passed measures involving the use of technology and the internet to safeguard our youth. It is deeply alarming that our children are being exposed to violence, obscenity and other sensitive content that can poison their young minds,” Dy said in a mix of English and Tagalog.

However, Dy stressed that online risks are no longer limited to the youth.

He warned that adults have also become vulnerable to misleading and false information circulating on digital platforms, saying disinformation has fueled conflict, misunderstanding and division among Filipinos.

“Unfortunately, even adults are not safe from false information that causes conflict and division,” the Speaker said.

“Let us not allow the noise of social media to shape our beliefs. Let us choose truth over fake news, understanding over anger, and unity over division. Democracy remains strong when citizens are well-informed and open-minded,” he added.

Dy cited a Pulse Asia survey conducted from June 28 to July 3, which found that 85 percent of Filipino adults are internet users, with eight out of 10 accessing the internet multiple times a day.

The survey also showed that social media use has become nearly universal among internet users.

Despite the vast amount of information available online, the poll found that 72 percent of Filipinos consider disinformation a major national concern.

While most respondents said they verify conflicting information through trusted sources, 41 percent admitted they are inclined to believe information simply because it has been widely shared, highlighting the influence of viral content on public perception.

Dy said the House has already approved key measures aimed at strengthening digital safety, including the proposed Digital Media Anti-False Information Act and the Child Online Safety and Protection Act of 2026.

He also cited House Bill 9965, or the proposed Children’s Social Media Safety Act, which he principally authored with Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos.

The measure seeks to prohibit children below 13 years old from using social media platforms and has been proposed for inclusion among the administration’s Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council priority measures.

According to Dy, protecting Filipinos in the digital age requires a comprehensive approach that safeguards children from harmful online content while also helping adults resist the spread of false information.

He said ensuring online safety and preserving the integrity of public discourse are essential not only to protecting Filipino families but also to strengthening democratic institutions as more citizens rely on digital platforms for news, communication and civic engagement. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)