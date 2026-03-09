Manila

Eala advances at Indian Wells after Gauff retires with arm injury

Alexandra Eala (Contributed photo)
Alexandra Eala (Contributed photo)
Published on

Filipino Alexandra Eala advanced at the WTA 1000 Indian Wells Open in California, USA after American Coco Gauff was forced to retire during their round-of-32 match Monday.

Eala, the world's No. 32 and seeded No. 31 in the tournament, was leading 6-2, 2-0 when the third-seeded Gauff quit due to a left arm injury.

Eala will be up against No. 14 seed Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic, who pulled off a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 victory over Sorana Cirstea of Romania.

Gauff, champion at the 2023 US Open and 2025 French Open, defeated Eala, 6-0, 6-2, in the quarterfinal round of the WTA 1000 Dubai Tennis Championships last month. (PNA)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph