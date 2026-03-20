Eala advances at Miami Open

MANILA – Filipino Alexandra Eala marched to the third round of the WTA 1000 Miami Open after pulling off a 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-3, victory over German Laura Siegemund early Friday morning at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

The world No. 29 Eala, seeded No. 31 in the tournament, will face the winner between second seed Polish Iga Swiatek and compatriot Magda Linettte.

Eala had a first-round bye while Siegemund, the 2016 Swedish Open and 2017 Stuttgart Open champion, defeated Croatian Petra Marchinko, 6-4, 6-4.

Other first-round winners were Colombian Camila Osorio over Czech Katerina Siniakova, 6-1, 6-4; Anna Blinkova over American Sofia Kenin, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; French Elsa Jacquemot over Czech Darja Vidmanova, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-5; American McCartney Kessler over Polish Magdalena Frech, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; and American Alycia Parks over Austrian Sinja Kraus, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Given a wild card at the 2025 Miami Open, Eala ousted Swiatek, 6-2, 7-5, in the quarterfinals but fell to American Jessica Pegula, 6-7, 7-5, 3-6.

Last week at the Indian Wells, the 2025 SEA Games singles gold medalist bowed to Czech Linda Noskova, 2-6, 0-6, in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open.

At the WTA 1000 Dubai Tennis Championships last month, Eala bowed to American Coco Gauff, 0-6, 2-6, in the quarterfinal. (PNA)