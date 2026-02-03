Manila

Eala advances to Abu Dhabi Open 2nd round

PINOY PRIDE. Alexandra Eala in action during the Philippine Women's Open last week. She advanced to the second round of the WTA 500 Abu Dhabi Open after pulling off a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Turkish wildcard Zeynep Sonmez on Tuesday (Feb. 3, 2026) morning at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre in the United Arab Emirates. (PHILTA/Philippine Women's Open)
MANILA – Filipino Alexandra Eala defeated Turkish wildcard Zeynep Sonmez, 6-4, 6-3, early Tuesday morning in the first round of the WTA 500 Abu Dhabi Open at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre in the United Arab Emirates.

Eala, who achieved a career-best World No. 49 ranking on Monday, will be up against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who eliminated No. 8 seed Paula Badosa of Spain, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Indonesian Janice Tjen also advanced, prevailing over Australian Maya Joint, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3 to set up a showdown with No. 5 seed Ludmila Samsonova, who beat American Sofia Kenin, 6-4, 6-0.

In the doubles, Eala and Tjen will meet Leylah Fernandez of Canada and Kristina Mladenovic of France in the round-of-16.

Meanwhile, the sixth-seeded Fernandez clobbered French Chloe Paquet, 6-0, 6-3, to set up a second-round duel with American McCartney Kessler, who triumphed over Anastasia Pavlyunchenkova, 6-3, 6-3.

Other first-round winners were British Sonay Kartal over Spanish Cristina Bucsa, 6-3, 7-6 (8); Swiss Simona Waltert over Australian Daria Kasatkina, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4; American Hailey Baptiste over Serbian Teodora Kostovic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; and Czech Sara Bejlek over American Ashlyn Krueger, 6-3, 6-0.

Kartal will take on defending champion and No. 1 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, Waltert will meet No. 3 seed Clara Tauson of Denmark, Baptiste will battle No. 4 seed Emma Navarro of the USA, while Bejlek will face No. 7 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, who won over Oksana Selekhmeteva, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Bencic, Tauson, and Navarro drew first-round byes along with No. 2 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, who will meet Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, a 6-2, 7-5 winner over Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia. (PNA)

