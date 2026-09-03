Eala advances to US Open second round

MANILA – Alexandra Eala marched to the second round of the US Open after beating American qualifier Mary Stoiana, 6-1, 6-2, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York on Wednesday morning (Manila time).

The No. 17 seed Filipino won the final five games in the second set to wrap up the match.

Eala will try to reach the second round on Thursday, playing against Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova, who scored a 6-4, 6-4 victory over American Reese Brantmeier.

Oliynykova and Eala first met at Strasbourg last May 18, with the Ukrainian prevailing, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, in the Round of 32.

Eala debuted at the 2025 US Open, beating Danish Carla Tauson, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6, in the first round before bowing to Spanish Cristina Bucsa, 4-6, 3-6.

In August, Eala won the WTA 500 Mubadala DC Open. It was her second singles title after also winning the Guadalajara 125 Open in Zapopan, Mexico.

Eala, the reigning Southeast Asian Games champion, will see action in the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, set for Sept. 19 to Oct. 4. (PNA)