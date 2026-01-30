Eala bows out of PH Women's Open

MANILA – Fifth seed Camila Osorio of Colombia booted out second seed hometown favorite Alex Eala at the Philippine Women's Open quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-4, at Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Manila on Thursday night.

Eala surged to a 3-2 lead in the second set, but Osorio regained her form, wrapping up the match in one hour and 29 minutes.

"Sayang, sayang, hindi nakapasa (Too bad, too bad. I didn’t make it). It wasn't for me today and congratulations to Camila," Eala said after her match with the experienced Colombian, who reached the second round of the French Open thrice and US Open twice.

Osorio will face third seed Solana Sierra of Argentina, who beat Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee, 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, fourth seed Donna Vekic of Croatia outplayed Lin Zhu of China, 6-4, 6-3, to forge a semifinal showdown with Tatiana Prozorova, who pulled off a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Sofia Costuolas of Belgium.

In the doubles, American top seeds Quinn Gleason and Sabrina Santamaria defeated Yu Yun-li of Chinese Taipei and Sara Saito of Japan, 6-3, 6-3, to reach the final round.

They will meet second seeds Eudice Chong of Hong Kong and Liang En-shuo of Chinese Taipei, who prevailed over third seeds Cho I-hsuan and Cho Yi-tsen of Chinese Taipei, 6-3, 6-3, in the semifinal. (PNA)