Eala leads PSA monthly achievers for August

Tennis star Alexandra Eala leads the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) monthly achievers for August.

The 21-year-old won the WTA500 Mubadala Open in Washington, beating Paris Olympics queen Qinwen Zheng, defending champion Leylah Fernandez, world No. 10 Elina Svitolina, former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka and world No. 3 Jessica Pegula.

The title victory propelled Eala to a career-best No. 18, making her the highest-ranked Southeast Asian player in WTA history. She eclipsed the No. 19 ranking of Indonesia's Yayuk Basuki (1997) and Thailand's Tamarine Tanasugarn (2002).

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena also ranked high with his string of triumphs in Europe. He cleared a season-best 5.91 meters in winning the Golden Sand 2026 in Międzyzdroje, Poland and setting a new meet record.

The two-time Olympian also topped the Stabhochsprung event in Jockgrim (5.83m) and ISTAF 2026 in Berlin (5.82m).

The other achievers were the Obstacle Course Racing team, youth and junior weightlifters led by Albert Ian Delos Santos, speed skater Keirsten Layne Fernandez, golfer Kamilla Edrianna Guerrero del Mundo and the Alas Pilipinas Women beach volleyball team.

Sandi Menchi Abahan, Marites Nocyao, Jeffrey Reginio, and Jordan Paul Biollones captured the gold medal in the Mixed 30+ 400m team event of the OCR World Championships in Limerick, Ireland with a winning time of 2:18.400.

The weightlifters collared 16 gold, 6 silver, and nine bronze medals at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Uzbekistan. Delos Santos led the charge with a sweep of his three events in the Junior division men’s 70kg highlighted by world and Asian record-breaking lifts in the Clean & Jerk (180kgs) and total (321kgs).

The 13-year-old Fernandez scored a milestone for Philippine winter sports with her breakthrough triumph at the 2026 Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy in Dehradun, India. She stamped her class in the Junior C Girls 1000M event with a 1:44.307 while posting a podium finish in the Junior C Girls 777-meter with 1:19.989.

Xsandrie Guimba (silver in the Women's 1000-meter) 8-year-old Zymone Zurbito (bronze in Junior F Boys 333-meter) made podium, too.

The 10-year-old Del Mundo annexed the US Kids Golf Girls 10 World Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina, with a three-round total of 17-under-par 199 on the heels of her golden performance in the girls’ 9-10 division of the Junior World Golf Championships in San Diego, California, the previous month.

The Alas belles posted a stellar 1-2 finish at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures in Busan, South Korea with the rising duo of Khy Progella and Sofiah Shanine Pagara taking the gold and the veteran tandem of Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons getting the silver. (PNA)