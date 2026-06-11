Eala loses again to Jovic at Queen's Club

ALEX Eala bowed out of the WTA 500 HSBC Championships after a 2-6, 2-6 loss to sixth seed American Iva Jovic in the second round Wednesday night (Philippine time), June 10, 2026, at The Queen's Club in London.

The 21-year-old Eala defeated Chinese Zhang Shuai, 6-3, 6-2, in the first round.

She failed to sustain the momentum against Jovic, who is now 2-0 against the Filipino star, whom she defeated in the first round, 6-4, 6-2, at the French Open.

The world No. 19 Jovic, a quarterfinalist at this year's Australian Open, will face the winner between second seed Amanda Anisimova and German Laura Siegemund.

Eala improved to World No. 33 from No. 37 when she won the Birmingham Open last week. It was her first title on grass court and second WTA 125 crown after the 2025 Guadalajara Open in Mexico.

In December last year, she bagged the gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand, the Philippines' first in women's singles in 26 years. (PNA)