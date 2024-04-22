Earth Day 2024: Globe advances sustainable telecommunications with energy-efficient network strategies

GLOBE has adopted cutting-edge technologies and innovative strategies to build a sustainable and highly efficient mobile and fixed network ecosystem, effectively minimizing energy use, operational costs, and environmental impact.

These initiatives are integral to Globe's ambition of reaching Net Zero emissions by 2050, highlighting the company's dedication to combating climate change.

“We're thrilled to enhance our alliance with internal and external partners and adopt next-generation solutions. It's a crucial move for our network's green transformation aiming for net-zero emissions. This implementation will ensure significant energy cost savings while maintaining our commitment to excellent customer experience,” said Joel Agustin, SVP and head of Network Planning and Engineering at Globe.

Globe’s multiple strategies not only aim to conserve power and energy but also guarantee peak network performance and seamless user experience. These solutions include:

* Advanced BTS Power-Saving Techniques: Globe has implemented intelligent power-saving strategies at its Base Transceiver Stations (BTS), including automatic shutdown during low-traffic periods and the adoption of advanced power-saving methods to optimize energy use without compromising network performance.

* AI/ML-Driven Energy Management: Utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Globe forecasts network usage and fine-tunes Power Amplifier operations, achieving a perfect balance between energy consumption and network efficiency.

* Modernization for Sustainability: Globe is at the forefront of replacing outdated hardware with next-generation, energy-efficient alternatives, marking a new era of environmental consciousness in the sector.

* Streamlining Resources: The company is enhancing its network's agility and operational excellence by decommissioning inactive and obsolete equipment to cut down on redundant energy use.

* Data Analytics and Crowdsourcing: Globe employs data analytics and crowdsourcing to identify areas of optimization, reducing the need for physical drive tests while emphasizing its dedication to sustainable practices.

These initiatives not only showcase Globe's leadership in the telecom industry but also its commitment to a greener, smarter future while guaranteeing optimal performance and uninterrupted service for its customers.

Globe's holistic approach to sustainability and operational efficiency is a testament to its role as a pioneer in the industry's shift toward more sustainable and advanced telecom landscapes.

To learn more about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/. (PR)