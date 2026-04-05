Easter 2026: CBCP head prays for peace

AMID the ongoing war in the Middle East, the head of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) is praying for peace in the world as a way to mark the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In his Easter Message video, CBCP President Archbishop Gilbert Garcera said they join the world in calling for peace, especially in the Middle East region.

"The spirit of Easter Sunday must be a moment for us to deepen our understanding of the gift of Jesus to us, which is peace," said Garcera.

"This is my prayer as we celebrate today Easter Sunday. Let there be peace in our hearts and in our community," he added.

The prelate said such a prayer is timely considering there are ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, as well as between Israel and United States and Iran.

"Peace be with you. It is the power of the Risen Christ. A peace that is unarmed, disarming, humble, and persevering," said Garcera.

On Sunday, the Filipino faithful celebrated Easter or the Resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

The celebration of Easter Sunday comes as hostilities continue in several Middle East nations. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)