Easterlies, ‘amihan’ continue to affect PH

MANILA – The easterlies and the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will continue to affect the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the easterlies will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with light rains will prevail over Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, and Apayao due to the northeast monsoon.

The amihan will likewise bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Rough seas and strong winds will be felt over Northern Luzon while the rest of Luzon and the eastern sections of the Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over the rest of the archipelago. (PNA)