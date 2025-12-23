Easterlies, ‘amihan’ to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA – Easterlies and the northeast monsoon (amihan) will continue to bring rains over parts of the country, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Quezon, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to easterlies.

Cloudy skies with rains will also prevail over Cagayan, Isabela, and Aurora due to the northeast monsoon.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, and the rest of Central Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by amihan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to easterlies.

Northern Luzon will have strong northeast winds and rough coastal waters.

Central Luzon and the eastern section of Southern Luzon will experience moderate to rough seas due to strong northeast winds.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate east to northeast winds and slight to moderate coastal waters. (PNA)