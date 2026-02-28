Easterlies, 'amihan' to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA – The easterlies and the northeast monsoon or “amihan” are forecast to bring some rains to several parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the easterlies will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Davao Region, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, South Cotabato, and Sarangani.

Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas due to moderate to at times heavy rains, PAGASA warned.

The northeast monsoon, on the other hand, will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over the whole archipelago, PAGASA said. (PNA)