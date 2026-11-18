The easterlies and northeast monsoon (amihan) are expected to bring rain to parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Wednesday.

The easterlies will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Quezon, Camarines Norte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental.

Batanes and the Babuyan Islands, meanwhile, will experience isolated light rains due to amihan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy rains and severe thunderstorms may trigger flash floods or landslides.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are expected across the archipelago.

The weather bureau also said no low-pressure area is expected to develop or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). (Cristina Arayata/PNA)