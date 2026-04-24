Easterlies to bring cloudy skies across PH Friday

MANILA – The easterlies affecting southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao will bring cloudy skies on Friday.

In its 4 a.m. weather advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, the Bicol Region, the Visayas, and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Tuguegarao City in Cagayan registered the highest temperature at 37.2°C on April 23. (PNA)