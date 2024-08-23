Easterlies to bring rains to parts of Luzon, Visayas Friday

MANILA – The eastern section of Luzon, as well as parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, will get dampened with scattered rain showers on Friday due to the easterlies, the weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said easterly winds are expected to affect the eastern sections of Luzon and the Visayas.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said a tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has developed into a severe tropical storm.

The tropical cyclone, with the international name Shanshan, was located 2,135 km. east of Central Luzon as of 3 a.m. Friday.

The weather bureau said Shanshan is almost stationary, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kph and gusts of up to 125 kph.

Meanwhile, scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Zamboanga Peninsula, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Antique, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi due to the southwest monsoon or “habagat.”

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains at times.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)