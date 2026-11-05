Easterlies to bring scattered rains to parts of PH

The easterlies will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms to parts of the country on Thursday, the state weather bureau said.

The Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Moderate to heavy rains could trigger flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan will bring light rains over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands, and isolated light rains over the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters are forecast across the archipelago.

PAGASA said it was no longer monitoring any weather disturbance outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of 3 a.m. Thursday. (Cristina Arayata/PNA)