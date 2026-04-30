Easterlies to bring warm, humid weather across PH

MANILA – The prevailing easterlies will cause warm and humid conditions throughout the country on Thursday, the weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. advisory that the easterlies will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

PAGASA added that isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are also possible in Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the highest forecast temperatures are 37°C in Tuguegarao, and 35°C in Metro Manila.

The heat index, or the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity combines with actual air temperature, could peak at 43°C in Sangley Point, Cavite and Aborlan, Palawan.

The heat index in parts of Metro Manila could reach 40°C to 42°C.

PAGASA, meanwhile, said no low-pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the archipelago, it said. (PNA)