EastWest Rural Bank partners with Goodlife Group to broaden financial access in provinces

EASTWEST Rural Bank (EWRB), a subsidiary of EastWest, has taken another step toward advancing accessible banking in rural communities through a new partnership with the Goodlife Group of Companies.

The collaboration was formalized during an official signing ceremony held in Digos City, Davao del Sur, attended by key executives from both organizations.

The partnership aims to make financial services more accessible to rural communities served by Goodlife’s network.

As part of the agreement, EWRB will begin servicing the group’s rural branch deposits through Inter-Branch Transactions (IBT), starting with pilot stores in Nasipit and Dapa.

This initiative builds on Goodlife’s existing relationship with EastWest’s Digos Store and is expected to bring greater convenience and reliability to their branch operations.

“Our collaboration with Goodlife Group of Companies reflects EastWest Rural Bank’s mission to bridge the gap between rural communities and quality financial services,” said Hera Duka, Business Innovation Group leader of EWRB. “By leveraging our nationwide capabilities, we are ensuring that even the most remote branches can enjoy seamless and secure banking transactions.”

Representing EastWest at the event were Michael Nacional, head of Mindanao Branch Banking; Michael Angelo Amora, head of VisMin Sales and Implementation; Ashbury Franklin Alcordo, CMS specialist, VisMin Sales and Implementation; and Farrah Aznar, store manager of Digos City.

From EWRB, Hera Duka, Business Innovation Group leader, and Nestor Bayacag, team leader–Sales, Digos City Store-Lite, joined the signing.

The Goodlife Group of Companies delegation was led by Albert C. Arocco Jr., president, along with Job Fernandez, EVP and chief operating officer; Albert Hilario, EVP and chief financial officer; Julius Celomin, chief information officer; and Epthony Tampus, chief marketing officer.

With 157 branches nationwide, Goodlife Group of Companies operates through its subsidiaries: Goodlife Damayan Insurance Agency Co., Goodlife Memorial Chapels Co., Goodlife Savings & Credit Cooperative, and Goodlife Community Cares Foundation Inc. which offers essential services across various regions.

“Partnering with EastWest Rural Bank gives us a stronger financial backbone to better serve our communities,” said Albert C. Arocco Jr., president of Goodlife Group of Companies. “This step improves our operations and reflects our shared goal of helping the communities we work with thrive.”

The initiative strengthens EWRB’s support for rural communities by providing reliable banking services that drive growth and broaden financial access across the Philippines. (PR)