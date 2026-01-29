ECC assures aid to workers hit by Binaliw trash site collapse

WORKERS adversely affected by the collapse of the trash site in Cebu City are set to get assistance from the Employees’ Compensation Commission (ECC).

In a statement, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said the ECC will provide immediate assistance and access to benefits to workers injured and families of those who died in the Binaliw Sanitary Landfill in Cebu City.

“We have instructed our regional officer in Cebu to prioritize these cases and extend all possible assistance to the affected workers and their families,” said ECC Executive Director Atty. Kaima Velasquez.

Under the Employees’ Compensation (EC) Program, she said families of profiled and qualified deceased workers will receive death pensions, funeral benefits, and immediate cash assistance.

Velasquez said the injured workers may avail of sickness or disability benefits, as well as reimbursement for medical expenses.

DOLE said the ECC is still conducting profiling activities in the area to determine the number of eligible beneficiaries.

"Continued profiling and information-gathering activities are ongoing to ensure that services are promptly delivered to affected workers and their families," said DOLE.

Last January 8, the landfill in Binaliw collapsed and has resulted to the death of 36 people and left 18 others injured. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)