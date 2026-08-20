ECC identifies 'disaster' workers prone to disease, injuries

THE Employees Compensation Commission (ECC) said there are several sectors that are considered prone to illnesses and injuries during times of calamities.

In a statement, the ECC took note of workers such as construction workers, delivery drivers, electric line workers, and rescuers as being active during times of disaster.

"These are workers who need to report for work or perform their duties despite inclement weather and under hazardous conditions," said the ECC.

Because of this, ECC Executive Director Atty. Kaima Velasquez said they are ready to provide Employees' Compensation (EC) benefits to both private and public sector workers affected by the recent heavy rains and massive flooding.

"During the rainy season and other calamities, it is important for workers to know their rights and benefits under the EC Program," said Velasquez.

"The ECC continues to improve service delivery and collaboration with various government agencies and the private sector in order to quickly reach workers in need of assistance, especially during times of calamity," she added.

The ECC head said there are many available benefits for workers in need aside from those provided by the Social Security System (SSS) and the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

"EC Program benefits include sickness and disability benefits, medical reimbursement, rehabilitation services, and death and funeral benefits for the families left behind by a worker who died due to work-related causes," said Velasquez.

The official said private sector workers may file an EC claim with the SSS, while those in the public sector may file with the GSIS.

"Do contact the nearest ECC, SSS, or GSIS office if they become ill or have an accident due to work," said Velasquez. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)