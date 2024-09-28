ECC mulls expanding compensation for work-related mental health woes

THE Employees Compensation Commission (ECC) is now looking at expanding the coverage for work-related mental health disorders by including those stemming from stress in the working environment.

In a statement, ECC Executive Director Kaima Via Velasquez said they are now assessing the feasibility of including in the Employees’ Compensation (EC) Program more mental health conditions.

"The EC Program includes catering to mental health conditions of workers, who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder. That is, the worker’s mental health condition was triggered by work-related sickness or disability," said Velasquez.

"A mental health condition, which arises from an employee’s working environment triggered by social factors alone, is a different matter," she added.

Citing studies by the Institute for Labor Studies (ILS), said work-related stress can happen when there is a conflict between job demands on the employee and the amount of control an employee has over meeting these demands.

"Mental health in the workplace is important as it affects how we think, feel, or act and how it shapes our relationships and ability to contribute to society," Velasquez said.

Citing data from the International Labor Organization, some 15 percent of working-age adults were estimated to have mental disorders in 2019.

In the Philippines, the Department of Health reported in 2023 that three out of 10 Filipinos are battling with mental health conditions. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)