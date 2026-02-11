Edsa 40 simultaneous celebration set in 86 dioceses

WHILE the Edsa People Power Revolution mainly took place in Metro Manila, other Catholic dioceses in the country are set to join in the commemoration of its 40th anniversary on February 25, 2026.

In a statement, the Trillion Peso March Movement said there will be a nationwide commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution in 86 Catholic dioceses at 4 pm.

"We hope to unify and mobilize Filipinos from all around the country coming from different sectors and from all walks of faith, under a peaceful and values-driven campaign," said the Trillion Peso March Movement.

In Metro Manila, the Trillion Peso March Movement said the "Trillion Peso March 3" is set to be held on February 25 in areas in and around Edsa.

"Forty years later, Filipinos celebrate and keep the spirit alive of the historic Edsa People Power Revolution against the Marcos Dictatorship through the Trillion Peso March Movement against corruption and political dynasties," said the Trillion Peso March Movement.

"This February 25, we will therefore hold the Trillion Peso March Protest Part 3 along Edsa," they added.

They said the protest action will have three main themes, with the first being to honor the heroism of ordinary Filipinos, who rose up and came together through a peaceful revolution and toppled the Marcos Dictatorship.

Another, they said, is to put an end to the systemic corruption that continues to plague Philippines by institutionalizing reforms.

Lastly, they said they seek to secure a future, where ordinary Filipinos are victorious against political dynasty control.

"The Trillion Peso March Part 3 brings together leaders of religious and civil society organizations committed to preserving the spirit of Edsa People Power and strengthening our country's democracy," said the group.

The Trillion Peso March Movement said the event will be composed of several activities in multiple points along Edsa with the first being a prayer march from 7 am to 10 am by civil society and religious leaders from Edsa Shrine to Club Filipino in commemoration of Cory Aquino's cath-taking as president.

At the People Power Monument, there will be opening of booths and pre-program from 12 noon to 3 pm, while the main program will be from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

The High Mass will then be held at the Edsa Shrine from 6 pm to 7 pm, and will be presided by Archbishop Socrates Villegas.

And at 8 pm to 10 pm, there will be the launch of YSpeak 2.0 at the ETON Centris.

The first two Trillion Peso March were held back in September 21 and in November 30, 2025. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)