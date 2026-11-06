EDSA Phase 2 rehab works resume over the weekend

MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will resume the EDSA rehabilitation project in San Juan City and Mandaluyong City starting Friday night.

In a social media post, the DPWH said the works involve reblocking and asphalt overlay activities.

“Phase 2 of EDSA Rehabilitation will continue from Friday, November 6 (10 p.m. onwards) to Sunday, November 8,” it said.

“Other lanes will remain open while repairs are underway.”

The affected areas are the southbound lane of EDSA Main Avenue Bus Station to EDSA Annapolis Street (asphalt overlay) and the northbound lane fronting EDSA-SM Megamall Building B to EDSA-White Plains Avenue (concrete reblocking).

“All lanes that underwent reblocking will reopen to traffic on Monday, November 9, at 5 a.m.,” the DPWH said.

It advised motorists to exercise caution, obey traffic signs and use alternative routes.

“Private vehicles are reminded once again that the EDSA bus lane is for buses only,” the DPWH said.

DPWH Secretary Banoy Lopez said they expect to complete the EDSA rehabilitation by the end of 2027 or the beginning of 2028.

"If we fix our EDSA, at least we are restoring the dignity of travel for our countrymen because we have a good road," he said in a statement.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered Lopez and Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon to work together to renovate EDSA “once and for all” to ensure that the highway is inclusive for all road users and to ensure the safety of pedestrians, commuters, and cyclists.

Trash traps

Meanwhile, the DPWH, in collaboration with other government agencies, will install more than three thousand trash traps in 78 waterways throughout Metro Manila as part of the government’s Oplan Kontra Baha (Against Flooding).

The initiative aims to identify the sources of garbage clogging waterways and prevent garbage blockages that worsen flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Lopez emphasized the DPWH’s collaboration with local governments to ensure accountability for irresponsible garbage disposal in each community so that the piles of garbage that caused severe flooding in August in Parañaque will not be repeated. (Ferdinand G. Patinio/PNA)