Education, workers’ protection agreements in Sulu being finalized

The Technical Working Group (TWG) on the Sulu Transition is now finalizing the agreements aimed at ensuring the seamless operation of education institutions and the continued protection of workers in the province.

This developed when the TWG convened on Thursday to discuss the transition measures that will pave the way for uninterrupted delivery of education services, as well as safeguard teachers and education personnel.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), and the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) issued a joint statement on Friday night to give an update on the transition plans for Sulu.

The TWG said the draft joint memorandum among the Commission on Higher Education, the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE), and the Mindanao State University on the interim operational arrangements for the Hadji Butu School of Arts and Trades (HBSAT) and the Lapak Agricultural School (LAPAK), will be signed on March 13.

A formal resolution to support the implementation of measures allowing the Bangsamoro Government to fund the salaries of Islamic Studies and Arabic Language, Abot Kaalaman sa Pamilyang Bangsamoro, and para-teachers in Sulu for Fiscal Year 2026 will also be issued.

The renewal of all contracts of service workers will proceed under standard MBHTE processes.

The BARMM will also study Sulu’s request for the allocation of funds for Capital Outlays, specifically for the LAPAK and the HBSAT.

The DBM and the Department of the Interior and Local Government will also hold another consultation meeting with the Civil Service Commission and the BARMM to finalize the Joint Memorandum Circular on Personnel Options, which will provide detailed guidelines and clear pathways for all affected employees.

DBM acting Secretary Rolando Toledo affirmed the commitment of the TWG to fast-track the implementation of measures to ensure the continuity of education and protect those who serve on the front lines of learning.

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has given a clear directive: the transition in Sulu must not interrupt education and must not place our teachers and education workers at risk. We are moving swiftly so that schools remain open, teachers continue to receive support, and learners in Sulu can pursue their dreams without disruption,” Toledo said.

MILG Deputy Minister Eddie Alih emphasized that the transition would help strengthen governance structures and improve the delivery of public services in Sulu.

“The Bangsa Sug have a long history of resilience and dignity. As we navigate the administrative nuances of this transition, let us honor that history by delivering a governance structure that is responsive, transparent, and inclusive,” Alih said.

“Our goal is simple yet profound: a transition so stable that the transition itself becomes invisible to the citizen, leaving only the visible impact of improved public service." (PNA)