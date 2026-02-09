Effects of shear line, 'amihan' to be felt across PH

MANILA – A shear line continues to affect Southern Luzon, while the northeast monsoon, or "amihan," remains the dominant weather system over the rest of Luzon, bringing generally cloudy and rainy conditions across large portions of the country, the weather bureau reported on Monday.

Areas of Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. weather advisory.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with rains over Cagayan Valley, the rest of the Bicol Region, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Aurora, Rizal, Laguna, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon. Rainfall in these areas may be moderate to at times heavy, posing a risk of flash floods and landslides.

Over the Cordillera Administrative Region, skies will remain cloudy with light rains also due to "amihan".

For Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Across the rest of the country, localized thunderstorms will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

However, severe thunderstorms may still lead to possible flash floods or landslides, particularly during periods of intense rainfall.

Residents nationwide are advised to remain aware and take necessary precautions, especially in areas prone to flooding and landslides, PAGASA warned. (PNA)