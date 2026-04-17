eGovPH back online after server capacity upgrade

MANILA – The eGovPH super app is back online after a temporary downtime caused by upgrades and surge in user activity.

In a statement on Friday, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary for e-Government David Almirol Jr. assured there is no cause for concern and that the disruption was not caused by any security incident.

“Our servers were overwhelmed due to the surge in eGov usage, especially following the launch of new features,” Almirol said.

In particular, the eGovPH app now has around 40 million users, which contributed to the spike in demand.

In response, the DICT placed the eGovPH system under maintenance to upgrade servers and to restore stability, which lasted several hours across two days.

He noted that the issue has been resolved, and enhanced server capacity has been put in place to support growing demand for the app.

“Moving forward, the DICT is coordinating with key government stakeholders, including Malacañang, to further strengthen infrastructure and anticipate higher usage as more services are integrated into the platform,” he said.

On April 13, the DICT announced that the eGovPH app was undergoing maintenance and feature updates and could not be accessed by the public.

The eGovPH app is a centralized digital gateway for public services in the Philippines, integrating transactions from multiple agencies into a single super app.

Its features include digital travel declarations, access to multiple digital IDs, national and local government services, document signing and AI-assisted support. (PNA)