Ejercito urges House counterparts to fast-track UHC amendments

MANILA – Senator Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito on Thursday urged the House of Representatives to expedite its version of the proposed amendments to the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act to pave the way for its enactment into law.

In a news release, Ejercito emphasized the urgency of the reforms to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to ensure proper funding, efficient management, and prompt delivery of health services.

“Natutuwa kami sa Senado na naisulong natin ang mga hakbang para mas mapabuti pa ang Universal Health Care. Pero kailangan natin ng mabilis na aksyon mula sa Kamara para maipasa ito nang tuluyan (We in the Senate are pleased that we were able to advance the amendments to further improve Universal Health Care. But we need swift action from the House to pass it into law)," he said.

Senate Bill 2620, identified as a priority measure by the Marcos administration, was passed in the Senate in the last week of August. Its counterpart measure at the House is still at the committee level.

Among the reforms to PhilHealth proposed under SB 2620 are adjustments to the premium rates, stricter fund management, prevention of fund transfers to other government entities, expansion of coverage to include dental services, and regular reviews of benefit packages.

"We cannot afford to wait any longer for reforms that will provide our citizens with the health services they deserve. This is not only a priority, it is a necessity for the well-being of our people,” said Ejercito, the bill’s author.

He expressed hope that the House would pass their version before the year ends to allow the bicameral conference committee to reconcile proposals from both chambers and transmit them to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for his signature. (PNA)