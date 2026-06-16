Ejercito wants comprehensive protection for student athletes

MANILA – Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito filed a bill seeking to hold schools, coaches, and athletic associations legally responsible for the safety and welfare of student-athletes, following the deaths of two Ateneo de Manila University basketball players during a team-building activity in Aurora.

Ejercito on Tuesday said he filed Senate Bill No. 2269, or the proposed Student-Athletes Comprehensive Protection Act of 2026, to amend Republic Act 10676, or the Student-Athletes Protection Act, by expanding safeguards beyond competitions to include practices, training sessions, and other school-sanctioned activities.

“Sa ngayon, walang express provision sa batas tungkol sa student protection during practice, training at iba pang school-sanctioned activities. Pero hindi ito sapat, na iasa lang natin sa good intentions ang kaligtasan ng ating mga atleta (At present, there is no express provision in the law on student protection during practice, training, and other school-sanctioned activities. It is not enough to leave the safety of our athletes to good intentions),” Ejercito said.

Under the bill, schools and athletic associations must ensure that student-athletes train and compete in a safe and healthy environment, with safeguards against physical, psychological, and emotional harm.

The bill requires qualified supervision during practices and training, emergency response protocols, medical assessments, safe training environments, and policies against hazing, abuse, harassment, and retaliation. It also mandates access to health care professionals who can monitor athletes’ physical condition and nutritional needs.

Student-athletes who sustain injuries or sports-related harm while participating in athletic programs and competitions may also receive free or subsidized coverage of medical expenses under the bill.

Ejercito filed the measure after Ateneo Blue Eagles players, rookie Rene Clert Baterbonia and Nigerian Divine Adili, died in a drowning incident at a beach resort in Dipaculao town on June 8.

“In filing this bill, we hope to strengthen accountability in the law so that the safety and welfare of student-athletes are not treated as discretionary but as a legal responsibility of schools, coaches, and athletic associations,” Ejercito said. (PNA)