Election-related violence now at 47; 15 persons dead

THE number of validated election-related violent incidents (ERVIs) has crawled up to 47, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Thursday, November 2, 2023.

The PNP said that from August 28 to November 2, a total of 264 incidents were recorded by the PNP, in which 47 were validated to be election-related, 114 were suspected to be election-related, while 103 were non-related to the just concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Of the 47 validated ERVIs, 16 happened in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, 13 in Northern Mindanao, five in the Cordillera Administrative Region, three each in Ilocos and Eastern Visayas, two each in Bicol and Central Visayas, and one each in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Zamboanga Peninsula.

Majority of the verified ERVIs were shooting, mauling and physical injury incidents.

These 47 incidents resulted in the killing of 15 persons, while 43 were injured and 16 were unharmed.

This includes the six persons who were killed on election day, October 30.

Meanwhile, amid the implementation of gun ban in relation to the BSKE, 2,077 individuals were arrested and 1,569 firearms were confiscated.

A total of 2,360 firearms were also deposited to the PNP for safekeeping while 1,707 were surrendered. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)