Electric vehicle registration: Why was the policy suspended?

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) has temporarily suspended its policy requiring all types of electric vehicles (EVs) to be registered, citing the need for further assessment.

The suspension was announced during a press conference on October 16, 2024, by LTO Chief Vigor Mendoza, following the issuance of LTO Administrative Orders (AO) 2021-039 and VDM-2024-044, which aimed to regulate the use of light electric vehicles (LEVs) on public roads.

Why was the policy suspended?

The main reason for the halt is to allow the LTO to reassess the regulations, especially in light of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (Evida), which promotes the use of electric vehicles and sustainable energy.

According to Mendoza, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) instructed the LTO to suspend any directives that conflict with Evida's mission.

One key provision of AO 2021-039 states that unregistered electric vehicles found on public highways would be impounded. However, this enforcement is currently on hold as the agency re-evaluates the order.

Safety standards under review

The LTO is also reassessing safety standards for electric vehicle users.

Mendoza emphasized that road safety remains a priority, noting that certain safety features must be mandatory, such as proper lighting and the use of helmets.

“There can't be no light, at the very least… There needs to be at least a helmet,” Mendoza said.

These considerations aim to ensure that electric vehicle riders remain safe while on the road.

Public clamor: Lowering the driving age for EVs?

One of the hot topics under review is the minimum age requirement for electric vehicle drivers.

The current policy requires drivers to be at least 17 years old and to have an LTO-issued license.

However, Mendoza mentioned that there is public clamor to lower the minimum age to 16, especially in rural areas where electric vehicles serve as a practical and cost-effective mode of transport for young people.

In many provinces, electric vehicles have become a popular option for parents looking for a safe and affordable way for their children to commute. This is why the LTO is considering adjusting the minimum driving age requirement.

Local ordinances still in effect

Despite the suspension of the national LTO policy, local government ordinances regarding the use of electric vehicles will still be enforced. This includes the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) policy, which bans electric vehicles on major roads in Metro Manila. The ban, which has been in effect since April 15, is part of efforts to regulate traffic and maintain road safety in the region.

Mendoza clarified, however, that local authorities will not penalize electric vehicle users for not having a license or for unregistered LEVs during the suspension period.

“If they catch someone for not having a license or an unregistered LEV, it will be suspended for now,” Mendoza said, indicating that these specific violations will not be penalized while the LTO conducts its review.

While the policy is suspended, the LTO is conducting a thorough review to ensure that the use of electric vehicles is safe, sustainable, and accessible, especially for provinces where electric vehicles have become a primary mode of transportation. (SunStar Philippines)