Ellis Co urges father to return, face flood control scandal

BICOLANO fashion designer Ellis Co has urged his father, embattled Ako Bicol party-list Representative Zaldy Co, to face the public and be accountable amid his implication in the flood control mess.

Ellis aired his sentiments on social media against the lawmaker, who allegedly received billions of pesos in kickbacks from anomalous projects.

“Before I proceed, I want to express my deepest sympathies to the people who have mobilized and stood up against corruption in the streets. I am with you, I am on your side,” Ellis said.

“I condemn corruption in all its forms. I understand the anger and disgust. The hate is more than valid. And for the past few weeks, I’ve been having an internal conflict between my morals and my family. I am only speaking out now because I needed the time to have a firm grasp of the situation,” he added.

Ellis clarified that his post was not a “sob story” but an effort to show transparency about his brand.

He said that since moving out of his parents’ home at 16, he has worked and earned his own money without going to college.

The fashion designer added that he refused to follow in his father’s footsteps, particularly in politics, as he firmly believes those who enter the field should have the proper skill set, education, and reasons to do so.

“Before my dad entered into politics, he was a businessman who provided a better life for my family. As a kid, that is all I saw and all I was told. Our relationship has since become vague when he entered politics, which made me increasingly distant, not just from him, but from my family as well,” said Ellis.

“I am deeply ashamed and I wish for nothing but the truth to come out. There is no excuse. I firmly believe that anyone who is proven guilty of these crimes should be held accountable and should face the proper consequences. That includes my dad. I urge him to appear before the people and be accountable once and for all. I am not just speaking out against a politician; I am speaking out against my father. And if this decision gets me disowned, I would rather face that consequence than watch millions of people suffer from his actions,” he added.

Co, who has repeatedly denied involvement in the flood control project anomalies, has not appeared since the 20th Congress opened in July.

The House of Representatives said he traveled to the United States for medical treatment.

Records from the US Customs and Border Protection showed that Co arrived in New York on August 26 and left the city on September 13.

House Speaker Faustino “Bodjie” Dy III ordered the revocation of Co’s travel clearance, which compels him to return to the country within 10 days. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)