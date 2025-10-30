Embattled Cabuyao mayor appeals disqualification

EMBATTLED Cabuyao City Mayor Dennis Hain has appealed the Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) decision disqualifying him from the May 12 polls.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia confirmed that Hain filed a Motion for Reconsideration (MR) before the Comelec First Division.

"His filing of an MR suspends the implementation of the decision. That's part of due process," Garcia said.

He explained that this means Hain will continue to serve as mayor of Cabuyao City.

"To the citizens of Cabuyao, your mayor is still Mayor Hain. He will remain as mayor until the Comelec makes a final decision," Garcia added.

Earlier, the Comelec First Division disqualified Hain after finding him guilty of vote buying during the May 2025 elections.

The division’s ruling may still be appealed before the Comelec en banc.

Tarlac mayor’s ouster ‘final and executory’

In a related development, the Comelec said the decision annulling the victory of Tarlac City Mayor Susan Yap-Sulit in the last elections is now “final and executory.”

The Commission issued on Thursday the Certificate of Finality and Entry of Judgment on the Comelec en banc ruling declaring Yap-Sulit ineligible to run for mayor of Tarlac City.

"Whereas, no restraining order has been issued by the Supreme Court within five days from receipt by the parties of the Resolution that would preclude the 22 October 2025 Resolution of this Commission (En Banc) from being final and executory," the Comelec said.

"Now, therefore, in view of the foregoing, the Resolution of the Commission (En Banc) promulgated on 22 October 2025 is hereby declared immediately executory," it added.

Garcia said the ruling will be implemented by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

In its ruling, the Comelec en banc annulled Yap-Sulit’s proclamation after finding her ineligible to be elected mayor of Tarlac City.

Yap-Sulit earlier vowed to exhaust all legal remedies available to contest the Comelec ruling. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)