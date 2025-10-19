Emma Mary Tiglao wins Miss Grand International 2025, marks historic back-to-back victory

The Kapampangan beauty also bagged the Country’s Power of the Year award, securing her spot in the Top 22.

During her Top 10 speech, Tiglao spoke about corruption in the Philippines, calling for transparency and accountability. In the final Question and Answer round, she addressed the global issue of online scams and human trafficking.

Q: Scammers are an online threat, a form of warfare often tied to human trafficking that has global consequences. What penalties do you think could help dismantle these operations?

Tiglao: “As someone who reports these kinds of stories, I really want to use the power of balance—us, people, to be educated and aware, for us not to be scammed—and the help of the government to enhance their justice system for the scammers to be behind bars, to be accountable. 'Cause one day, I hope that we will live in a peaceful world where no one should deceive just to survive.”

Other winners include Sarunrat Puagpipat of Thailand (first runner-up), Aitana Jimenez of Spain (second runner-up), Faith Porther of Ghana (third runner-up), and Nariman Battikha of Guatemala (fourth runner-up). (SunStar Cebu)