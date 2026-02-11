Employers urged to open workplaces for government measles vax drive

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, called on private establishments to open their workplaces for the ongoing Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR SIA) of the Department of Health (DOH).

In its Labor Advisory No. 02-2026, DOLE said such an activity can form part of their companies' occupational safety and health or family welfare programs.

"For this purpose, employers may establish temporary vaccination posts within their premises and use occupational health personnel as part of the vaccination team," said DOLE.

Relative to it, the Department said companies may inquire from the DOH on the MR SIA schedules.

"Employers are encouraged to coordinate with the health department or the local government units on the schedule of immunization activities," said the DOLE.

On the other hand, the Department called on all employers with employees with children less than five years old to have excused absences when they go out and have their kids vaccinated against measles-rubella.

It said there is a need to make it easier for working parents to have their eligible children vaccinated against the vaccine-preventable illness.

"Employers are strongly encouraged to allow employees to be excused from work when they accompany their children for scheduled vaccinations, or when they must care for their children due to adverse effects or reactions to the vaccine on the day after vaccination," said DOLE.

"They may also be allowed to use their available leave credits during the MR-SIA, subject to company policy or the collective bargaining agreement that permits it," it added.

In turn, the DOLE said the concerned employee shall present proof of vaccination upon resuming work. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)