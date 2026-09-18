Energy revenues to bankroll 64% of DOE’s 2027 budget

The Department of Energy (DOE) is set to finance nearly two-thirds of its PHP5.58-billion spending plan next year through automatic appropriations backed by energy-sector collections, reducing its reliance on fresh appropriations from Congress.

During the Senate hearing on DOE’s proposed 2027 budget Thursday, officials said PHP3.55 billion, or 63.6 percent of the department’s recommended budget, will come from automatic appropriations; while only PHP2.03 billion will come from new appropriations.

“For the first time since 2022… the new appropriations will actually be less,” Senate finance subcommittee chair Pia Cayetano said.

She said the funding shift shows DOE is becoming more capable of supporting its own requirements through collections generated by the energy sector.

“Basically, DOE is more self-sustaining than you were in the past,” Cayetano said.

DOE Undersecretary Alexander Bacordo said new appropriations will decline by about PHP935 million from their 2026 level, reversing the pattern in recent years when they accounted for the larger share of the department’s budget.

“In other words, the department’s budgetary requirements will be heavily supported through the SAGF, sourced from the revenues from energy service contracts and other collections of the department,” Bacordo said.

The shift coincides with a projected rebound in DOE collections next year.

The department expects total revenues to reach about PHP23 billion in 2027, compared with PHP6.06 billion projected this year, driven mainly by a recovery in Malampaya Gas Fund collections.

DOE figures showed Malampaya revenues rising to about PHP20.01 billion next year from PHP4.22 billion in 2026.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the improvement may continue beyond 2027 following additional indigenous gas discoveries.

“And in fact, ’28 will likely go up because of the new discovery,” Garin said.

The Malampaya East-1 and Camago-3 wells yielded estimated reserves of 222 billion cubic feet of natural gas, which DOE said could extend field operations to 2034 and strengthen domestic fuel supply.

Despite requiring fewer new appropriations, DOE’s overall recommended budget will increase by 25.7 percent from PHP4.43 billion this year to PHP5.58 billion in 2027.

The change is largely driven by automatic appropriations, whose share will jump from 33.17 percent of the DOE budget this year to 63.62 percent next year.

DOE officials said energy-sector collections have consistently exceeded the department’s annual approved budget, with Malampaya historically providing the largest contribution.

The stronger revenue base will help finance DOE programs on energy security, electrification, resource development and digitalization while easing the amount that must be sourced from new annual appropriations. (PNA)