Juan Ponce Enrile dies at 101

FORMER Senate President and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile died on Thursday, November 13, 2025, said his daughter, Katrina Ponce Enrile, in an Instagram post.

“It is with profound love and gratitude that my father, Juan Ponce Enrile, peacefully returned to his Creator on November 13, 2025, at 4:21 p.m., surrounded by our family in the comfort of our home,” Katrina said.

News about Enrile in critical condition broke on Tuesday, November 11, after Senator Jinggoy Estrada mentioned it during the Senate’s plenary session.

Estrada said Enrile was under intensive care unit and had a “slim chance of surviving” due to pneumonia.

This was confirmed by Katrina on Wednesday, November 12, saying in a statement released on Instagram that her father remained in the ICU where he was treated for pneumonia.

Katrina announced his passing Thursday, saying: “It was his heartfelt wish to take his final rest at home, with his family by his side. We were blessed to honor that wish and to be with him in those sacred final moments.”

She said her father dedicated much of his life to the service of the Filipino people.

“At this time, we humbly ask for the public’s understanding as our family takes a brief moment to grieve privately and honor his memory together in quiet and in peace,” she said.

She added that details for public viewing will be shared once arrangements have been finalized, “so that all who wish to pay their respects may have the opportunity to do so.”

“On behalf of our family, I extend our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming love, prayers, and support we have received during this difficult time. Your kindness means more than words can express,” she said.

Career

Enrile served as justice secretary from 1968 to 1970 and as defense minister from 1972 to 1986 under former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., a key figure during the Martial Law era.

He later opposed the dictatorship and emerged as a prominent leader in the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution.

He served three terms as senator and was elected Senate president from 2008 to 2013.

In 2022, he returned to government when President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. appointed him as Chief Presidential Legal Counsel.

Enrile’s long political career was not without controversy.

In June 2014, the Office of the Ombudsman filed 15 counts of graft against Enrile for allegedly funneling his P172.8 million Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) from 2004‑2010 into bogus non-government organizations tied to Janet Lim‑Napoles.

After a decade of litigation, the Sandiganbayan Special Third Division acquitted Enrile on October 24 2025, ruling the prosecution failed to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The court also imposed no fines or civil liabilities, effectively clearing him of the remaining graft charges. (LRM/JGS/SunStar Philippines)