Enrile in critical condition due to pneumonia

FORMER Senate President and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile is in a critical condition while battling with pneumonia, Senator Jinggoy Estrada said on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

During the Senate’s plenary session, Estrada said according to a very reliable source, Enrile is under intensive care unit and has a “slim chance of surviving.”

“Mr. President, I have just received a very, very sad information that our former colleague, former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile, is currently in the intensive care unit of an undisclosed hospital suffering from pneumonia,” Estrada said.

“I heard from a very, very reliable source that he has slim chances of surviving,” he added.

Enrile, 101, was not able to physically attend the promulgation of his remaining graft charges in relation to the alleged misuse of his P172.8 million worth Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) in October due to hospitalization.

He was acquitted by the Sandiganbayan of the said charges. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)