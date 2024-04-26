Enrollment of online voting gadgets eyed by January 2025

April 13 marks the start of the overseas voting period for the 2025 midterm polls.

The poll chief explained that enrollment of the gadgets is part of the security measures required by the OVCS.

He said the enrollment of gadgets will result in the issuance of a passcode to the registered overseas voter.

"This will help make sure that the one who will cast the vote is the actual owner of the device and is the registered voter," said Garcia.

To note, the overseas voting period will run for a month, or from April 13 until May 12, 2025, worldwide.

For the 2025 overseas voting, the Comelec will be introducing the internet or online voting method.

The internet voting system will be the primary mode to be used in the overseas voting next year.

Personal and postal voting, on the other hand, will be limited to 17 Philippine posts, where there are existing internet voting restrictions.

Earlier, the Comelec-Special Bids and Awards Committee declared the Joint Venture of SMS Global Technologies Inc. & Sequent Tech Inc. as having the lowest calculated bid for the OVCS, and is currently undergoing post qualification evaluation. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)