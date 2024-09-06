'Enteng,' habagat death toll rises to 16

FATALITIES resulting from the combined effects of Severe Tropical Storm Enteng and the habagat or the southwest monsoon have risen to 16, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Friday, September 6, 2024.

In a situational report, the NDRRMC said of the 16 fatalities, eight were from Calabarzon, three from Bicol, two each from Central and Eastern Visayas, and one from Western Visayas.

The victims' deaths were either due to landslides or drowning incidents.

The NDRRMC reported that 17 individuals remain missing and 13 were injured due to the effects of the weather systems.

The disaster bureau said the number of families affected by the bad weather ballooned to 538,602 families or 2,061,726 individuals in 1,900 barangays.

It said of the figure, 9,089 families or 36,330 persons were inside evacuation centers in 424 barangays in Ilocos Region, Cagayan, Central Visayas, Calabarzon, Bicol, Western, Eastern and Central Visayas, Cordillera, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Over P92 million worth of food and non-food assistance were provided to the affected population through the local government units as well as the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The bureau also recorded 238 flooded areas, 12 rain-induced landslides, four collapsed structures, and one fallen tree in the affected regions.

It said a total of 5,965 houses were either partially or totally damaged due to the typhoon.

The damage to infrastructure was estimated at P223,602,718.65, while the agriculture sector incurred over P4.33 million worth of losses.

Severe Tropical Storm Enteng exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday but continues to enhance the habagat, bringing rain showers to various parts of Luzon and the Visayas.(TPM/SunStar Philippines)