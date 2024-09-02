'Enteng' makes landfall in Casiguran, Aurora

THE center of Tropical Storm Enteng made landfall in Casiguran, Aurora, at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 2, 2024, Pagasa announced in its advisory.

Pagasa reported that "Enteng" had maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour near the center.

Some areas in Luzon are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2, particularly Ilocos Norte, Apayao, the eastern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk, City of Tabuk), Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler), Polillo Islands, and the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Paracale, Vinzons).

Meanwhile, TCWS No. 1 is in effect over Batanes, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the eastern portion of Pangasinan (Rosales, Asingan, Binalonan, Sison, San Manuel, Santa Maria, Balungao, San Quintin, Tayug, Umingan, Natividad, San Nicolas), Abra, the rest of Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Aurora, Nueva Ecija, the eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba), the eastern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray, City of San Jose del Monte, Obando, City of Meycauayan, Bocaue, Balagtas, Bustos, Baliuag, Pandi, Santa Maria, Marilao, Angat, San Rafael, San Ildefonso, San Miguel), Metro Manila, the rest of Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, the eastern portion of Batangas (San Juan, Santo Tomas, City of Tanauan, Lipa City, Malvar, Balete, Padre Garcia, Rosario), Marinduque, the rest of Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

The state weather bureau also noted that the highest possible wind signal during the passage of Tropical Storm Enteng could be TCWS No. 3.

The enhanced southwest monsoon is expected to bring strong to gale-force gusts to some areas of Luzon and Visayas. (CLC)