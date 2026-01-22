Envoy lauds SEAG gold winner for inspiring young gymnasts to dream

ROME – Philippine Ambassador to Italy Nathaniel Imperial has commended Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist Jasmine Althea Ramilo for inspiring the aspiring gymnasts to pursue their dreams in the sport.

“We are proud of you! You brought pride to our country, the Philippines! I am sure you inspire a lot of kids, and they imagine themselves performing in your place, giving them hopes and dreams,” Imperial told Ramilo when she paid a courtesy call to the Philippine ambassador on Tuesday.

Imperial also thanked Italian coach Claudia Manicinelli for the excellent training she gave to Ramilo.

“Very tough competition in the SEA Games, but we are happy about the results. This year, we may have seven to 10 important competitions, including the World Cup and 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan,” Mancinelli said.

The 2026 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is set to be held on April 9-12 in Croatia, while the Asian Games will be held on Sept. 19 to Oct. 14.

Imperial wished Ramilo the best of success and outstanding achievements in her upcoming international competitions.

“Rest assured that the Philippine Embassy is here supporting you, whatever documents you need,” he said.

Imperial, a 17-year-old Filipino rhythmic gymnast based in Italy whose parents hail from Santa Catalina, Ilocos Sur, bagged one of the Philippines’ three gold medals after winning the women’s all-around final of rhythmic gymnastics, in the 33rd SEA Games held in Thailand last month. She also won bronze in club event.

The Philippines finished sixth overall with 50 gold, 72 silver, and 154 bronze medals. (Alona Cochon/PNA)