EO sufficient to implement Marcos' Pogo ban directive

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. may simply issue an executive order (EO) to implement his directive to ban all Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (Pogos) in the country, Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

“Under the law, all gaming operations fall under the jurisdiction of Pagcor (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation), which in turn reports directly to the Office of the President, an executive order or other administrative issuance is sufficient to implement the policy,” Guevarra said.

“It is the president’s determination of what is good for the country after carefully weighing all competing interests,” he added.

During his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 22, Marcos ordered the total ban of Pogo in the country, considering the involvement of some in illegal activities such as money laundering, human trafficking, kidnapping and even murder, among others.

He has given the Pagcor until the end of the year to cease the operations of Pogos.

The Pagcor said around 40,000 Filipinos will lose their jobs due to Marcos’ order.

On Tuesday, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos said they will have an inter-agency meeting with the Department of Justice, Pagcor, Philippine National Police, Department of Labor and Employment and Department of Immigration to identify ways to execute the Pogo ban.

Currently, there are 46 licensed internet gaming licensees (formerly known as Pogo) in Metro Manila and Cavite. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)