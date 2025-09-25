Escudero, Binay deny link to flood control fiasco

FORMER Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero vehemently denied accusations linking him to anomalies in flood control projects, calling it part of “a well-orchestrated plan to attack the Senate and its members.”

In a statement Thursday, September 25, 2025, Escudero said efforts to implicate him in the controversy were aimed at destroying and discrediting the Senate and diverting the public’s attention from the real perpetrators.

“I vehemently deny the malicious allegations and innuendos made by former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo in today’s (September 25) Senate Blue Ribbon Committee. By his own admission, he never had any contact with me directly regarding this matter -- and I will prove that he is lying about my alleged involvement,” Escudero said.

“Puro talaga senador ang tinuturo? Nasaan si Zaldy Co? Nasaan na si Rep. Martin Romualdez sa lahat ng ito? Nasaan ang mga kasabwat niya? Kung babasehan natin ang testimonya ni Usec. Bernardo, wala sila lahat kasalanan o kinalaman dito. Di naman ata ito kapani-paniwala. Sobra naman nang paglilihis at paglayo nila sa tunay na salarin ang sarswelang ito!” he added.

(So it’s always the senators being blamed? Where is Zaldy Co? Where is Rep. Martin Romualdez in all of this? Where are his accomplices? If we go by Usec. Bernardo’s testimony, they all have no fault or involvement here. That doesn’t seem believable. This whole spectacle is nothing but an excessive diversion from the real culprit!)

Escudero said he will face and fight all possible charges based on Bernardo’s claims.

“For more than 27 years in public service, I have never once been charged with corruption. That record speaks for itself. I believe that when all the facts are revealed, my name and my service will remain untarnished,” he said.

In his affidavit submitted to the Department of Justice, Bernardo claimed he delivered about P160 million to Escudero through businessman Maynard Ngu as obligations for four projects in Valenzuela and Marinduque. These were included in the bicameral version of the 2025 proposed national budget, which later appeared in the General Appropriations Act with a total cost of P800 million.

Bernardo said Ngu is a close friend and campaign contributor of Escudero.

Former senator and now Makati City Mayor Nancy Binay also distanced herself from the controversy, denying Bernardo’s accusations.

“Nagugulat at nalulungkot ako na dinadamay ako sa mga anomalya ng DPWH. Walang katotohanan ang mga bintang sa akin. Tahimik po tayong nagtatrabaho bilang mayor ng Makati. Nakakagulat na nagagamit tayo para ipanglihis sa mga tunay na kailangang panagutin sa issue na ito,” Binay said.

(I am shocked and saddened that I am being dragged into the anomalies in the DPWH. The accusations against me are not true. I have been quietly doing my work as mayor of Makati. It is surprising that I am being used to divert attention from those who should truly be held accountable in this issue.)

“Madaling magbigay ng mga mali at mapanirang salaysay. But my performance in public service has always been above board and beyond a shadow of doubt,” she added.

(It is easy to make false and damaging statements. But my performance in public service has always been above board and beyond a shadow of doubt.)

Bernardo earlier alleged that in 2024, Binay’s “staff and trusted confidant” Carleen Villa asked him for a 15-percent cut from three flood control projects in Malolos City, Pulilan and Balagtas, Bulacan, with a total cost of P250 million. He said he personally delivered P37 million for Binay at a house in Quezon City.

Department of Education Undersecretary Trygve Olaivar, who Bernardo alleged received 15 percent from P2.85 billion worth of flood projects, also denied involvement and said he is open to investigation.

“I deny the allegations made and want to state clearly that I welcome any investigation regarding this matter. To allow a fair inquiry, I will voluntarily take a leave of absence from my post and am ready to fully cooperate with any and all proceedings,” Olaivar said.

In a social media post, Education Secretary Sonny Angara confirmed Olaivar has informed him of his decision to take a leave following his implication in the issue.

Meanwhile, ACT-CIS party-list Representative Eric Yap also denied allegations made by a former security aide of Ako Bicol party-list Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co that he once delivered 46 pieces of luggage containing cash.

“I was disheartened to hear my name mentioned in today’s Senate hearing on alleged irregularities in flood control projects. To be implicated in such matters is painful, not only for myself, but also for the people I have pledged to serve with integrity,” Yap said.

“I categorically deny any involvement in the acts being alleged. I have never accepted, nor authorized, the delivery of money in connection with flood control projects. These claims are untrue,” he added.

Yap said he welcomes the opportunity to face his accusers and any charges that may be filed against him. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)